Trending stories on NewzHook – 6 to 10 April

The coronavirus lockdown looks all set to be extended. Some states have already declared an extension and in this scenario, access to essential supplies becomes important. If you are a disabled person or looking after a person with disability, we have put together a list of helplines in different cities that are catering to the disabled community. This will be updates as we get more information. Click here to find out if there is a helpline in your area.

Good news for physically disabled dialysis patients in Mumbai. Accessible taxi service company Ezy Mov has started a transportation service in partnership with the Amar Gandhi Foundation. This is in some parts of the city.

And across India, there are heart-warming stories of people and organisations coming together to lend a hand to the disabled community. The Chennai Harley Owners Group is providing provisions and other aids to families of 103 disabled people at Ikkadu Village at Tiruvallur.

And continuing with our focus on ways to stay occupied during the lockdown we featured what parents in different parts of India are doing. From household chores to even the recipe of a quick biscuit cake.

