Kerala authorities intervene for disabled student, disability summit and other trending stories on Newz Hook – 16 to 19 November

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

The Kerala Social Justice Department responded to Ph.D.student Meera Menon’s complaints about inaccessible toilet at the Indira Gandhi National Open University Kochi’s centre.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled appealed to the National Human Rights Commission to urgently intervene to provide jailed tribal activist Father Stan Swamy with reasonable accommodations under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

Members at the Association of People with Disability (APD) aim to reach out to slum residents to spread awareness about Coronavirus and increase Covid tests.

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar has been found violating the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 provision granting 4% reservation to persons with benchmark disabilities

And finally Varija Life, the well-known non profit, is seeking to highlight through a two-day virtual international summit in December.

This is all for this week's trending stories. Keep reading Newz Hook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com