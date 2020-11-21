  • Kerala authorities intervene for disabled student, disability summit and other trending stories on Newz Hook – 16 to 19 November

Kerala authorities intervene for disabled student, disability summit and other trending stories on Newz Hook – 16 to 19 November

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

The Kerala Social Justice Department responded to Ph.D.student Meera Menon’s complaints about inaccessible toilet at the Indira Gandhi National Open University Kochi’s centre.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled appealed to the National Human Rights Commission to urgently intervene to provide jailed tribal activist Father Stan Swamy with reasonable accommodations under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

Members at the Association of People with Disability (APD) aim to reach out to slum residents to spread awareness about Coronavirus and increase Covid tests.

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar has been found violating the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 provision granting 4% reservation to persons with benchmark disabilities

And finally Varija Life, the well-known non profit, is seeking to highlight through a two-day virtual international summit in December.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading Newz Hook to get the latest news and share your stories with This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Image of nincy on wheelchair

Get-hooked

Locked up much before lockdown – Guest Column by Nincy Mariam Mondly

badaruzaman sitting on wheelchair

Get-hooked

Social worker, vlogger, graphic designer & traveler, wheelchair-user Badaruzaman juggles roles with ease

Logo of National Ability Summit

Get-hooked

Varija Life to hold National Ability Summit-India to build disability awareness

Group of children standing together

Get-hooked

Two-day virtual conference ‘Unnathi 2020’ raised critical issues faced by children with disabilities

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

How to help a person with autism feel calm

Get-hooked

My disability taught me to unlock my potential - My Take by Dhanya Ravi

Get-hooked

#Love Possible - How Nishi & Shishir's bond grew stronger after a major setback

Accessibility

"Focus on your abilities, not disability" - My Take by Ira Singhal, IAS Officer