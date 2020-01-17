Come watch disabled kids & adults walk the ramp & sing at this Kolkata event

DWish, a Kolkata-based group of parents with children with disabilities, is organising a fashion show and musical event called GlamFare 2020. The idea is to create a platform for disabled kids and adults to showcase their abilities and create sensitisation in society.

Baiduriyya Bakshi loves to dance like his favourite film star Salman Khan. This nine-year-old from Kolkata loves to mimic Salman’s moves and never misses a single film. Baiduriyya, who has autism, is looking forward to showing off his Salman moves at GlamFare 2020, a fashion show and musical concert for disabled children and adults next month.

Platform for disabled kids & adults to showcase skills

GlamFare 2020 is being organised by DWish Multidisciplinary Therapy Centre and Prevocational & Vocational Unit, a group recently formed by parents of children with disabilities. Their aim is to give disabled kids and adults a platform to show their skills and talents.

We want to change the way society looks at our children. The popular perception is that disabled people cannot do anything. We want to show the world that disabled people can do many things if they are given the opportunity. – Sumitra Paul Bakshi, Founder, DWish Multidisciplinary Therapy Centre and Prevocational & Vocational Unit

About 25 children and adults with disabilities from across India are participating in the show. They are coming at their own expense from cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Jalpaiguri.

Participants from many Indian cities

Among the star attractions is Benzy, the popular singer who is on the autism spectrum. Benzy’s mother Kavita Kumar, who is the founder of Dhoon Foundation, believes such events should be encouraged as they motivate the community.

“This event is important as it is for the happiness of our children”, says Kavita. “The world is selfish, and people are focused on their own happiness. Few think of the happiness of children with disabilities”. Kavita and Benzy will travel at their own expense to Kolkata for the show. “I am involved in many such activities for my NGO as well and I have found that these events boost their confidence and motivation levels. Many parents have changed their negative attitudes towards their disabled kids through such initiatives. Benzy will be singing happy and positive songs in keeping with the spirit of the event”.

There are no sponsors for the show and funds are being raised by the parents themselves. The main highlight will be the fashion shows and there will be singing and dancing in between. The show is open to children and adults across disability types.

Bahni Bhattacharya‘s 24-year-old daughter, who has autism, is looking forward to walking the ramp. “Our children get no exposure or opportunity to do such things in the public eye. It is our duty as parents to give them such a platform to showcase their abilities”, says Bahni. Mou Chakraborthy says her son looks forward to the rehearsals. “My eight-year-old son has a speech and learning disability and will be taking part in the ramp walk. The theme is Bollywood, which he loves”.

For some children the experience has been a little intimidating. Puja Bansal says her eight-year-old son finds the loud music a little uncomfortable. “My son has ADHD and he was a bit nervous during the practice sessions. But I am confident that with time he will start enjoying it”.

The event will be held on 2 February in New Town Kolkata. The event is open to the public and organisers hope their efforts to sensitise and create awareness about the disabled community will attract the larger public.

