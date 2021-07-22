Disabled female superheroes who have made a strong impact as role models in comics

A superhero usually conjures up images of strong, able-bodied people. A number of disabled characters have saved the day in comic books over the years, making the point that anybody can be heroic. While the world celebrates the feats of female superhero Black Widow, let’s look at these disabled female superheroes who have proven that disability does not hinder their ability to save the world.

Barbara Gordon – Batgirl & Oracle, DC Comics

Barbara Gordon appears in various adaptations of the Batman franchise as both Batgirl and Oracle. After an encounter with the arch-villain Joker, Barbara becomes disabled. After she becomes disabled, she needs a wheelchair. Oracle then uses her skills with the computer and her intelligence to serve as the main source of information for every superhero in DC Comics.

A seasoned computer hacker, Barbara can breach even the highest security systems with her advanced skills. It is she who scouts missions for the superheroes, provides intelligence, and offers help in a way never seen before. Barbara is also the founder of Birds of Prey, a team of female superheroes she employs as agents.

Watch this video celebrating 50 years of Barbara Gordon:

Melati Kusuma – Komodo, Marvel Comics

As part of the launch of Avengers, Komodo a.k.a. Melati Kusuma appeared. Six months after she gets her driving license, Komodo becomes disabled. As a result of her fast and reckless driving, she loses her legs in a car accident. She can transform into a creature that can not only walk but also regrow lost body parts thanks to some freaky science.

The second-generation Lizard has superhuman strength, speed, reflexes, and amazing regenerative powers, allowing it to regrow limbs within seconds. Komodo, a gifted biologist, is also trained in combat skills, first aid, and vehicles.

Jubilation Lee – Jubilee, Marvel Comics

Jubilation “Jubilee” Lee is best known for her association with the X-Men after becoming a mutant and a vampire. Her character appears in the animated series, X-Men. She has also been a member of other superhero teams, including Generation X, X-Corps, and the New Warriors. She can generate pyrotechnic energy blasts with her hand.

Jubilee is one of the few comic book characters with a learning disability. Dyscalculia makes completing math-related tasks very challenging for her.

This video highlights Jubilee’s superhero abilities:

Maya Lopez – Echo, Marvel Comics

One of the most memorable disabled female superheroes is Maya Lopez, known as Echo, is one of the rare deaf comic characters. Her guise includes a white handprint that covers most of her face. Additionally, she has a complex emotional history. Her parents were Cheyenne and Hispanic, and she can perfectly imitate anything she sees, even her rival’s fighting style.

Echo was mistaken for mentally disabled as a child. As a deaf student of a musically gifted school, she is able to learn how to play the piano by memorizing the movements made by others on the instrument. Additionally, she is a talented martial artist, acrobat, and ballerina. Echo is a strong fighter who is able to conceal her disability for a long time.

Kay Challis – Crazy Jane, DC Comics

Challis is not a typical disabled woman superhero. She does not have any physical disabilities. She is institutionalized due to multiple personalities arising from the abuse she suffered as a child. An alien bomb goes off, granting her superpowers. Kay’s 64 personalities each acquire different abilities. Jane Morris, or Crazy Jane, was her dominant personality, and she eventually accepted her mental illness.

Here’s a video showing her multiple personalities:

Mercedes ‘Misty Knight’ Knight – Marvel Comics

A martial artist, detective, and member of the Heroes for Hire organization, Misty Knight possesses a bionic arm that allows her to take on even the toughest of opponents. This New York City police officer is disabled in a terror attack. Tony Stark replaces her right arm with a bionic one. Then she becomes one of the most respected female superheroes.

Her journey to becoming a disabled female superhero can be seen here:

Those are the top female disabled superheroes who have made their mark. Who would you include on your list?