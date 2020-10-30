#GoodNewsSaturday – Narubhai, disabled homeopath in Keonjhar, Odisha, treats patients for free

Dr Narendra Kumar Rathore or Narubhai as he is popularly called has an 80% disability. This makes it challenging for him to carry out daily tasks, yet he has dedicated himself to healing others.His patients say his commitment to healing and caring attitude makes him a wonderful healer.

As a child, Narendra Kumar Rathore would watch and sometimes assist his father, a practising homeopath, treat patients. This sparked off an early interest in healing people. One that endured even after Narubhai, as he is popularly known, was disabled at the age of 15.

“I was 15 years old when I suffered an attack of myopathy”, says Narubhai, who is now 62.“I was left with 80% disability and my upper and lower limbs were affected. I became very weak and needed support all the time”.

Narubhai’s brother took him to Kolkata for treatment. Doctors said nothing could be done. In fact, they said his condition would worsen with age.

Studied homeopathy in Kolkata

Always good at studies, Narubhai continues to perform well academically. He graduated from a college in Keonjhar.“While studying, I continued to assist my father at his clinic and in 1997 did a degree programme in homeopathy in Kolkata”, he adds.

Since then Narubhai has been treating patients for free. He claims to have treated people for all kinds of health problems, except cancer.

I get 100-150 patients a month and offer treatment for free. Even the medicines are given at no cost. I also conduct health camps and now after Covid, do video calls with patients, many of them from outside Keonjhar. – Dr Narendra Kumar Rathore, Homeopath

Dedicated to healing people

Narubhai meets his living expenses through a photo studio cum STD booth in Keonjhar. His nephews run it for him now. He has continued healing people despite facing many health setbacks. “I fractured my leg after a fall and could not move around, but people would come to my home for treatment and I do not like to turn anyone away”.

His dedication to healing has earned him a loyal group of patients.

Among them is Mita Solanki, who says Narubhai helped her recover from an ailment that allopathy and Ayurveda could not help sure.

“Three years ago, I started experiencing excessive bleeding during my menses”, says this Keonjhar resident. “It was diagnosed as a hormonal issue and I took strong medicines. Nothing helped. Then a year ago neighbour told me about Narubhai and I came to him. I am 80% better”.

Sarita Sahu suffered from a severe pain in her joints. “It used to hurt so much I could not walk properly”, she says. “Narubhai healed me.” Sarita and her husband have become regular patients.

Pramod Bhageria, a resident of Jharkhand, has been coming to Narubhai for treatment for 20 years. “I have an agarbatti business and my market is in Keonjhar. I used to go there once a week and would visit his STD booth to make calls”. Over time Pramod discovered Narubhai was a qualified homeopath. “I used to suffer from skin allergies during the monsoon season and his treatment put a stop to that. I was also planning to undergo a surgery for piles but Narubhai fixed that problem too”.

Pramod is moved by Narubhai’s commitment to heal people.

“Many people look at him and wonder how someone with such a severe disability can help people. He needs support and is often in pain and discomfort, but he is always going out of his way to help people. This shows that he cares and that makes him a remarkable healer.”

