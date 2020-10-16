  • Khushboo slammed by disability groups, Barbie inspired by Manasi Joshi & other trending stories on Newz Hook – 12 to 16 November

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

The big story this week was the outrage over comments made by actor Khushboo Sundar who made insensitive remarks about people with disabilities while talking about the Congress party. Khushboo, who was a member of the Congress, has joined the BJP. While talking about her decision, she called the Congress ‘mentally retarded’. She has apologised but disability activists say this is not good enough and action must be taken against her.

Many of us grew up playing with Barbie dolls but there were no Barbie dolls featuring people with disabilities. Well, that has changed with the company launching a new range of Barbies with disabilities, with one modelled on Indian para badminton player Manasi Joshi.

October is Blindness Awareness Month and we have been bringing to you stories of people wo are making a difference in the lives of people with vision impairments in many ways. This week we brought you the story of inventor Paul D’Souza, who is behind some amazing innovations for people with blindness and low vision.

And finally do not miss the story of Dhrov Tikoo, a 12 years old artist diagnosed with autism. He has completed over 300 paintings and has also sold most of his works.

This is all for this week's trending stories. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

