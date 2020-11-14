Disabled NEET candidates face harassment, person with autism wins US election & other trending stories on Newz Hook -9 to 13 November

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

Passing the tough medical entrance exam, NEET, is not enough for people with disabilities. They have to undergo harassment when it comes to getting disability certificates.

Jessica Benham has made by becoming the first person with autism from to win a key US election.

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) is organising a cricket tournament to mark the International Day of Persons with Disability this December.

Our November campaign #FutreChamps features Aaditya who is into music, games and autism.

And check out these amazing products for Diwali made by people with disabilities!

This is all for this week's trending stories. Keep reading Newz Hook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com