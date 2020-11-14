  • Disabled NEET candidates face harassment, person with autism wins US election & other trending stories on Newz Hook -9 to 13 November

Disabled NEET candidates face harassment, person with autism wins US election & other trending stories on Newz Hook -9 to 13 November

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

Passing the tough medical entrance exam, NEET, is not enough for people with disabilities. They have to undergo harassment when it comes to getting disability certificates.

Jessica Benham has made by becoming the first person with autism from to win a key US election.

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) is organising a cricket tournament to mark the International Day of Persons with Disability this December.

Our November campaign #FutreChamps features Aaditya who is into music, games and autism.

And check out these amazing products for Diwali made by people with disabilities!

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading Newz Hook to get the latest news and share your stories with This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

singer sitting at music studio

Get-hooked

Playback singer Archana Vijayan is thrilled as first song gathers praise

image of jessica benham

Get-hooked

Jessica Benham scripts history in US elections, becomes first person with autism to hold key position

Image of virtual art gallery

Get-hooked

Second edition of e-CAPA brings together 60 artists with disabilities & their works

indian sign language class online

Get-hooked

November campaign of Kerala-based NGO ‘Dreams of Us’ aims to promote Indian Sign Language

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Bipolar Disorder

Parasports

National-level para sportsperson Anthony John seeks help for better quality wheelchair

Get-hooked

Dealing with sensory overload in kids with autism this Diwali

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community