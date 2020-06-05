Disabled people of Narayan Seva Sansthan stitch masks for migrant workers & rail employees

To ensure the safety and protection of migrant workers returning home by Shramik Special Trains as well as railway employees, members of Udaipur-based NGO Narayan Seva Sansthan stitched face masks for them.

Migrant workers coming by Shramik Special Trains into Rajasthan had a lovely surprise waiting for them. They were given face masks made by members of Udaipur-based NGO Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS).

NSS, which works to support people with physical and mental disabilities, has been working to rehabilitate people with disabilities forever 30 years. It has over 400 branches in India and nearly 50 abroad.

Migrant workers and railway employees were given 700 face masks and five-litre bottles of sanitisers for their protection against the coronavirus epidemic.

These face masks made by the differently-abled to beat the coronavirus epidemic are being distributed to poor, needy, helpless people. Along with the masks, we are also giving food packets, sanitisers and rations to the needy. – Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan

NSS has a dedicated Corona Relief Wing

Since the lockdown started, NSS has distributed over 75,000 food packets, 40,000 face masks and rations to 1,850 families. NSS has a Corona Relief Wing dedicated to helping people worst affected by the lockdown. “Differently-abled individuals from the NGO are manufacturing PPE kits by following all guidelines laid out by the state and central governments”, said Prashant. “The Narayan Sewing Centre is endowed with the task of manufacturing such protective gears and kits”.

The PPE kits have been stitched by five disabled people at NSS. Over 500 have ben given to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Udaipur. “Last month, we got the order for 500 kits from the CMHO’s office. We delivered the kits 10 days ago,” said Prashant Agarwal.

Also Read: