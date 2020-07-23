Disabled people in Udaipur can now get free medical treatment at Narayan Seva Sansthan

The COVID-19 pandemic has put great pressure on the public heath system. Hospitals across India are struggling to provide treatment. In Udaipur, NGO Narayan Seva Sansthan has stepped in to offer relief with free medical treatment for people with disabilities at no cost.

People with disabilities are especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 because of the barriers they face in implementing basic hygiene measures and following social distancing norms. Public health systems too are under major pressure at this time.

Recognising this, Udaipur-based NGO Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), is offering medical treatment to the disabled community in the city at no charge. This had been stopped after lockdown was declared but has been resumed given the extra risk to people with disabilities from COVID.

Patients from Udaipur & nearby villages

Among the early patients were Durga Kumar from Chittorgarh who was treated for a leg infection. Durga along with Shankar Bhanej, who is also disabled, were given free medical treatment and food at the hospital.

“I had been suffering for a long time as I didn’t have any financial help”, says Shankar. He is now hopeful of resuming his life.

Before the lockdown, we used to operate on 80-90 patients a day. Since we resumed this service, we get about seven patients a day. We are hoping to helps many disabled people as possible while maintaining precautions like social distancing. – Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan

The NSS has also distributed food packets, PPE kits, sanitisers and face masks to migrants and people in the need in Udaipur and nearby villages.

The lockdown interrupted the treatment of many patients who had undergone surgeries. Their physiotherapy needs are being addressed as well.

“Pre and post-operative care is crucial for disabled patients”, added Dr Ankit Chauhan, NSS. “Patients who were operated upon before the lockdown were given guidance on physiotherapy on webinar.”

There are still many disabled patients who are awaiting artificial limbs, callipers, wheelchairs, and tricycles.