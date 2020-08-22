Saiyanshi Pathania, teen with a learning disability, tells stories of positivity on her YouTube channel

Like many children, Saiyanshi Pathania too loved to hear stories. A love she wants others to experience through her YouTube channel Spin a Tale.

“We are all equal and we should be happy”. Thirteen-year-old Saiyanshi Pathania has a simple message to communicate to the world. She does this through stories on her YouTube channel Spin a Tale.

Born prematurely, Saiyanshi was in ICU in incubator for over two months. She missed all her developmental milestones. “When she was five years old, I got the feedback that Saiyanshi was facing difficulties in school”, recalls mom Pallavi Pathania.“From there our lives took a turn and our journey to get various assessments and therapies started. This included giving up her career to focus on Saiyanshi’s needs.

Saiyanshi was diagnosed with a learning disability but she refuses to be stereotyped. “Her teachers call her steel wrapped in fur”, says Pallavi with pride.

Stories with simple values

Even as a baby, Saiyanshi loved listening to stories. She could not read properly but would ask her mother to read aloud from storybooks at home. A visual learner she loves books with pictures and that set her off on the journey to becoming a storyteller. On her YouTube channel Spin a Tale, she communicates positive values for not just children but the entire family.

I love telling simple stories for kids, because that is what I also enjoy listening to. I feel stories are a good way to reach out to people as everyone loves stories. They are an easy way to understand the message and it stays with them for a long time. I want to tell people to stay together without fighting and these are values we can use in day to day life. – Saiyanshi Pathania

Saiyanshi is happy with the response. “A child told me that she enjoyed my story a lot and is waiting for my next one. That gave me lots of confidence”.

Has fans among parents & kids

Among her fans is Prachi Bhatnagar, who lives in Gurugram. “My 12-year-old son has mild autism and is non-verbal He loves to listen to Saiyanshi’s stories. He listens very quietly, and I love the fact that she tells the stories with so much expression. Her confidence has also grown and its wonderful she has taken this initiative”.

Pallavi hopes that the channel will show parents that there are many ways to learn. “This approach has helped improve Saiyanshi’s confidence and communication skills Her vocabulary has grown, and she is able to make meaningful conversation”.

In Saiyanshi, Mithu Bhattacharya, parent to a child with disability, Saiyanshi’s efforts are a huge motivation. “When you see a child with special needs tells stories, it motivates parents like us”.

