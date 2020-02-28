India for Humanity program gives new lease of life to South Africa’s disabled community

NGO Narayan Seva Santhan, along with South Africa based Gayatri Parivar distributed artificial limbs and callipers to many disabled people in South Africa’s Lenasia. The project under Indian central government’s ‘India for Humanity’ program aims to strengthen ties between both the nations.

NGO Narayan Seva Santhan recently organised an ‘African Seva Tour’ to distribute artificial limbs and callipers for disabled people. The event was held on 25 February at Lenasia in South Africa. This campaign was done in collaboration with the central government’s ‘India for Humanity’ program. The team at NSS says that one of the main objectives of the event was to bring disabled people to mainstream society.

An event to reach out to disabled people

By organizing this event, NSS hopes that more disabled people will be empowered in South Africa. Being an NGO that works for the disabled community in India, they do not want to leave any stone unturned to ensure the best facilities for disabled people in other countries too.

On September 2019, a seven member’s medical team from NSS consulted 12 people who needed artificial limbs and calipers. They were all provided with assistive devices at the event. Another set of patients were also checked upon. NSS is organizing the event in collaboration with the organization Gayatri Parivar at Lenasia in South Africa. The devices were provided free of cost too.



Providing the best services

The team at NSS and Gayatri Parivar hopes that they can make lives of many people in Africa better through their latest initiative. Being an economically backward country, disabled people there are struggling to make ends meet.

“Our initiative is aimed at making South Africa a polio-free country with help of its government. Our motto ‘Our Religion is Humanity’ is to serve people who are suffering from pain. We aim to promote accessibility and social inclusion in the society by offering these assistive devices to disabled individuals free of cost. Also such initiatives will surely strengthen ties between Republic of South Africa and India”, says Prashant Agarwal, President NSS.

Anita Ben Patel, Executive, Gayatri Parivar says, “Free artificial limb medical camps can bring positive differences and give them a feeling of self-reliability. I wholeheartedly appreciate such great intervention from NSS which is playing a big role towards societal inclusion.”

