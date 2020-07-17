These disabled students have big dreams after passing class 12 board exams

Across the country students with disabilities have done well in their class 10 and 12 board exams. What does the future hold for them? Well, plenty from music to medicine to law.

Rare disorders that are yet to find a cure – that’s the area Isha Chakrabarti, who passed her class 12 board exams this year plans to explore. Isha, who scored 91.8%, wants to sit for NEET, the medical entrance exam, and hopes to become a medical geneticist.

“As a person with thalassemia, I understand the challenges faced by people with rare disorders. Many of them have still no cure and I would like to do research in that area”, says Isha, who studied at the Delhi Public School, Bangalore North. She credits the school for supporting her. “I could take the lift as climbing stairs is exhausting and I was also allowed to take breaks during the games period. When I had to take leave for blood transfusions, my classmates and teachers would help me catch up with the backlog”.

Medicine, law and music

Vinay Ban from Delhi plans to pursue a childhood passion for music. This visually impaired student of Suraj Bhan DAV Public School in Delhi scored 85%. Vinay has given many music performances and has also represented the National Association for the Blind (NAB), Delhi in many events.

“I plan to do Music (Hons) at the Delhi University as I have always had an interest in music, especially devotional kind”, says Vinay. Mother Lakshmi Ban is fully supportive of this. “I am very proud of Vinay and happy that he plans to take up music. I want to thank the NAB for supporting him from the time he was a child”.

Harish Kumar, also an NAB student, wants to study law and has applied to Ashoka University. Harish, who is partially blind, scored 81% and has a YouTube channel called Harishvlogs.

My strategy has always been to study by myself and I also like to motivate others around me to focus on their studies. I think of myself as a happy person with balanced interests. I am into topping or setting academic records but like to pursue other interests like photography. – Harish Kumar, Visually impaired student

What makes these students remarkable is that they are gifted and talented in areas beyond just their academics.

