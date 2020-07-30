Disabled students of Rajasthan stare at uncertain future with state board yet to declare results

Thousands of disabled students from classed 10 and 12 in the Rajasthan state education board face an uncertain future. While other students have got their mark sheets and have begun the process of seeking fresh admissions, disabled students are still waiting.

While his classmates are busy preparing for college admissions, Bhagavan Singh, a 17-year-old visually impaired student in Udaipur, faces a world of uncertainty. Bhagavan, who is totally blind, finished class 12 from a Rajasthan state education board school this year. He is among the 12 disabled students in his class who is yet to get his results.

“I studied Arts in class 11 and 12 and was looking forward to applying to colleges in the city this year. Now I am stressed and anxious because without my results, what will I upload when I apply for admissions online?”.

Bhagavan’s non-disabled classmates have received their mark sheets and transfer certificates and have started applying online. Bhagavan is worried he will be left out. “I am confused and have no idea what to do. All the disabled students are stuck this year”.

State board exempts disabled students from board exams

The coronavirus lockdown disrupted board exams across India this year and in Rajasthan, two exams of classes 10 and 12 were pending when the lockdown was declared. On 1 June, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced that the two pending would be held on 29 and 30 June.

Given the struggles disabled students faced in finding scribes and writers at such short notice amidst the lockdown, the RBSE announced on 14 June that disabled students need not write the pending exams. Instead they would be marked according to their performance in the exams taken. The government notification was published in two local newspapers as well – Rajasthan Patrika and Dainik Bhaskaar.

Disabled students unable to apply for fresh courses

However on 28 July when the results were declared, those of the disabled students from classes 10 and 12 were missing. Among those waiting for his results was Sachin Porwal, a class 10 student who is totally blind.

The Rajasthan State Education Board order was clear that students with disability of 75% and above need not take the exams and would be marked on the basis of the four exams given. Then why have they not published our results? This is a clear case of discrimination. Students of CBSE and ICSE boards have their results and have started applying to schools and colleges. Only disabled students have been left out. – Sachin Porwal, Visually impaired student

Sachin is worried as he has to change schools. He has gained provisional admission but this is dependant on his class 10 final results. “The new school has been sending emails asking for the final mark sheet and I have nothing to show for it. I am very scared about what is going to happen”.

As the deadline for college and school admissions expires, these stresses are only going to increase and the Rajasthan State Education Board must come forward with clarifications so disabled students don’t miss out on their future.