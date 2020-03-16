Womanhood. – Guest column by Jasmina Khanna

Jasmina Khanna, Systems engineer

Our guest columnist this week is Jasmina Khanna. Jasmina is a disabled working professional based in Mumbai.

She is a woman. She has a voice, an opinion of her own. Every woman has individuality that defines her character. Her life consists of emotion, devotion, action and drama. She is numerously referred to as beauty with brains. Above all she is a human.

She is a daughter. She is either the most cherished one or very often they abhor her as she is a girl child.

She is a sister. A friend to her siblings, a secret bearer to her brothers and sisters, a partner in childhood crimes. She is part of all the memories of joys and sorrows.

She is a wife. A person who gives up everything for her husband. Once she is married she gives away her birth name, birthplace, her family in which she was born. She is made to start her life afresh into her married home with the new near and dear ones, new name. A new identity in itself. A unique strength only woman has to build a new identity herself.

She is a mother. Without a woman this world would not be existing. A fact that cannot be denied infinitely. Only a woman has the power to bear life in her womb for nine months and give birth to a new life. Thus, she is the strongest. She then nurtures them into a human being with all her love and care. Motherhood is the most powerful emotion that woman is gifted with. An emotion that no one dares to take away from her.

Behind every successful woman or a man is a tribe of women. Be it the daughter, the mother, the wife or the sister.

