These women with disabilities are out there changing attitudes everyday

Our October campaign #CelebratingGirlPower put the focus on girls and women with disabilities who are pursuing various interests and professions. They face challenges due to their disability, but refuse to eb defined by it. Check out these women who are making a name for themselves in diverse fields like teaching, entertainment and social work.

Her family regarded Priya Ramakrishnan as a burden after she was disabled in an accident but she did not let that stop her from striving to carve her own path. As the founder of Janani Educational and Cultural Charitable Society, Priya dedicates herself to empowering disabled women.

Born deaf, Sheetal Kimmatkar is an actor, dancer and magician. She strongly believes that there are many opportunities for deaf women. All they need to do is step out and embrace them!

You must have heard of DRZYA, the organisation that promotes arts among disabled people. Meet the duo behind the initiative – Ghousiya Taj from Bengaluru and 20-year-old Siddhija Ramesh Nair.

Growing up with albinism in conservative Gujarat was not day but the early hardship shaped Aahuti Dhandhukia , who is in the faculty of Government Engineering College in Bhavnagar.

Singer and teacher, Smitha Titus from Kerala, has never regarded her vision impairment as a barrier.

Watch in Sign Language