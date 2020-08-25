  • Goa disability rights group calls for greater police sensitisation after growing instances of sexual abuse

Goa disability rights group calls for greater police sensitisation after growing instances of sexual abuse

Woman's hand being held with force by. a man's hand

Disability rights groups in Goa have written to higher level police authorities urging that sensitisation and awareness programmes be conducted across the police force after two instances of sexual abuse against people with disabilities were reported in the span of a week.

Two instances of sexual abuse against people with disabilities have been reported in North Goa, both within the timeline of one week.

The first instance of a 21-year-old woman with intellectual disability was reported from Mapusa, while the second was of a 13-year-old child with dyslexia is from Porvorim.

The alleged accused in both cases were identified by the survivors and are in custody. They have been charged under various sections including Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act as well as Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016.

Alleged accused in custody

Both the cases have taken place in areas in proximity. The accused in one case is a hotelier’s son who is now in custody and the other alleged accused is a migrant worker. Initially Section 92 of RPWD Act was not imposed on them and we raised a demand for that with the higher-level police officials after which this has been done. – Avelino D’Sa, President, Disability Rights Association Goa

Alarmed by the instances, local disability rights groups have called upon senior police authorities to sensitise the force across all levels. In a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), Goa, they have asked for certain mechanisms to be put in place.

Prevention measures suggested

  • Training of police staff on RPWD Act and Mental Health Act 2017. – This is yet to be done over three years after the laws came into place.
  • Details of offences registered by and against people with disabilities.

“As India is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities this information is very critical for data reporting”, says the letter by Disability Rights Association Goa (DRAG). “Hence we request you to direct your officers to maintain separate records of offences by and against persons with disability”.

Another critical input in the letter is the need for sign language training for police staff. At present not a single member of the Goa Police knows ISL. In a state with over 3,000 people with hearing impairments, this is a huge lapse.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

prabav ram boy with dyslexia

Get-hooked

Prabav Ram, a 21-year-old dancer & drummer from Kochi proves what a true rock star is!

shinu varghese on a wheelchair

Get-hooked

Writer, reporter, public speaker & teacher, Shinu Varghese loves to juggle roles with ease

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Get-hooked

Trending Stories on NewzHook – 17 to 21 August

Saiyanshi is smilling in the picture with a V for victory sign

Get-hooked

Saiyanshi Pathania, teen with a learning disability, tells stories of positivity on her YouTube channel

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Teen prodigy Satvik Sharma expresses himself through incredible works of art

Get-hooked

Undertsanding Toe walking

Parasports

Champ para swimmer Wg Commander Shantanu looks to set a new record, this time in rowing

Get-hooked

#SiblingPower- Deaf siblings Sophia Joe & Richard Joe are riding high on their dreams