#AllYouNeedIsLove- Youngsters with disabilities share thoughts & ideas about finding their soul mates

On Valentine’s Day, youngsters with disabilities share their thoughts and views about the big day. Is being disabled a drawback to find your soul mate? Here is what they all have to share with NewzHook.

Today is Valentine’s Day- the day to celebrate love and cherish togetherness. The story behind the origin of this day still remains a mystery. We know for sure that the day commemorates Saint Valentine, and there are both Christian and Roman traditions attached to the Saint. But in spite of all that mystery, people across the globe celebrate this day with their loved ones.

Single and wondering what to do? Valentine’s Day need not always be about going on a date with your partner. You can celebrate your love for friends, siblings or even parents.

NewzHook spoke to a few talented and smart young disabled people about their plans for this Valentine’s Day. Is it hard to find a soul mate when you have a disability? These youngsters tell us what they feel.

Finding love with a disability

Even today, there are many stereotypes attached to finding true love when you have a disability. Society often feels that a disabled youngster cannot date or even get married. Such misconceptions actually exist.

Akshat Rawat, an 18 year old amputee from Delhi, is an artist. Akshat, who is currently pursuing his higher studies says that a few girls proposed to him recently. But they said that they are doing it out of sympathy!

“It is hard for a disabled person to find true love. I know that when a girl looks at me, it is merely out of sympathy. They refuse to see me as a person or see the talents that I have. People do not want to love you unconditionally just because you have a disability. I had dated a few girls. But they de-motivated me. So I’am single and staying happy now”, he says.



Attitudes towards disabled people

Penav Mota, a visually impaired law student who is single says, “I believe attitudes towards disabled people have changed a lot since last few years. Now, disabled people have access to more information and knows what to expect when they go for a date. Disabled people are now finding their soul mates and getting married”.

Anjurani Joy, who is single, is an actor and entrepreneur on wheelchair. “Attitudes towards disabled people are changing for the good. People with disabilities are getting married to those who don’t have a disability. Also, there are many mass wedding events happening for disabled people where finding their soul mate is easier. If I get married, I want someone who will support my dreams and ambitions. He must be understanding and caring”, says Anju.

Shekhar Goud, an amputee from Hyderabad, is a trekker. He says, “I have not dated till now. But I don’t think people are hesitant to date a disabled person anymore. Times have changed. I have never felt like I lack something. I always felt like a normal person. But when I get married, I want that to happen with a girl who doesn’t have any disability. When we have a family, she must be able to take care of things”.

Finding true love

Vinayana Khurana, a poet and writer from Delhi is a wheelchair user. Vinayana, who is single, says, “I believe that a disabled person has all the rights to get married and have a partner because everyone needs a companion. This valentine’s day, I will go on a beautiful date with my mother”.

Ebin Joseph from Kerala is a para sportsperson. He has been dating his close friend since past two years. Ebin is all smiles when he talks about his love story.

“We know each other well for last couple of years. We have not really thought of marriage, but we are enjoying our time together. I have never felt that society looks down on disabled people dating. But before marriage, it is important to know each other. Your partner must know that you are capable of doing things on your own and you are independent.”, he says.

These youngsters clearly know what they want for this Valentine’s Day and from their future partners too. What is your plan for this V-Day?

Also Read: