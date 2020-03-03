Disappointed by Test series loss to New Zealand : Virat

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has called India’s Test series loss to New Zealand by 0-2 “disappointing”. Virat said Team India lost because they did not execute plans properly and that New Zealand won because they played according to a plan.

New Zealand won by seven wickets against India which is the number one ranked Test team. New Zealand took less than three days to win the second Test.

New Zealand are now unbeaten in their last 13 home Tests, winning nine of them. Their record as hosts in the past 10 years is of having played 39 Tests, winning 20, and losing five.

Speaking after the match, Virat said that the batting side did not score enough runs and this did not allow the bowlers to attack more.

It was a matter of not having enough intent in the first game, and not closing out here. We didn’t bowl in the right areas for long enough. They created a lot of pressure. It was a combination of us not executing well enough and New Zealand sticking to their plans. The batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers to try and attack. – Virat Kohli, India cricket captain

New Zealand had defeated India by 10 wickets in the first test and in the second India were bowled out for 242 runs.

Virat praised the bowlers but also said his team should correct things going forward. “We have to go back to the drawing board and correct things going forward. No excuses, just learning moving forward. In Tests, we weren’t able to play the cricket we wanted to,” he said.

India will next take on South Africa in a three-match One-day International series, starting on 12 March in Dharamsala.

