This Diwali, Bengaluru-based parasports academy to host first ever two-day wheelchair cricket test match

As a Diwali treat to cricket lovers, Bengaluru-based NGO Divyaang Myithri Sports Academy is hosting a two-day test wheelchair cricket match for players in Karnataka. This is going to be the first ever wheelchair cricket test match to be held in India and captains of both teams talk about setting benchmarks and how they plan to make this Diwali weekend special with the game.

This Diwali is going to be special for wheelchair cricketers in Karnataka. NGO Divyaang Myithri Sports Academy (DMSA) that promotes para-sports is hosting the first ever wheelchair cricket test match on 14 and 15 November. The event that will be held at Stonehill International School in Bengaluru is undoubtedly going to open new doors of opportunities for these talented players.

First time test match

Karnataka is one of the states that has promoted wheelchair cricket. In fact, some of the best players in national wheelchair cricket team are also from the state. As wheelchair cricket gains popularity in India, Karnataka players are looking out to experiment with their skills.

Shivprasad is the vice-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team, founder of DMSA and also captain for one of the teams in the test match. According to him, more youngsters are coming forward to seek guidance in wheelchair cricket, which shows a positive trend. “We haven’t attempted test matches yet because it takes more time, needs physical endurance, strength and the need to cope up with intense heat outdoors. Karnataka being one of the top three teams in India needs to show the rest how to do newer things”, says Shiv who vouches that the two-day event will be one to be remembered.

Organizers are planning to hold a state-level test match against Andhra Pradesh next month.

An exciting match this Diwali

For cricket lovers in Bengaluru, this Diwali cannot get more exciting. Watching these para-cricketers put up their best show is going to be a treat to watch.

Team A and B have already geared up for the match. While Shivprasad will lead one team, the other will be led by Sagar Gowda. 15 players are going to be part of each team. “Those who perform well for the match will be chosen to the national team as well”, says Shiv.

Organizers are busy ensuring food and accommodation to all the players who are coming in from different parts of the state. Scientific Games are the official sponsors of the match.

“This is going to be a Diwali treat to all cricket lovers. We will have a practice match before the real one begins. We hope that other states will also follow since we aim to set a benchmark”, adds Shiv.

Sagar says, “Shivprasad is one of the icons that I look forward in cricket. So I’am glad that I could captain my team against his. It is an honor and privilege to be chosen. I believe test matches are all about aggression and stamina, but most importantly patience”.

