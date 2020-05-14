#CovidWarriors- Divyang Foundation Trust reaches out to disabled women with help during lockdown

In our weekly campaign for May, we bring to you stories of NGOs that are reaching out to people with disabilities during the lockdown period. This week we feature Divyang Foundation Trust from Kerala. The NGO is reaching out mainly to disabled women and children as they are most vulnerable during this time.

The ongoing lockdown has affected Indians in many ways. Some of the most common problems that have been reported are loss of jobs and simultaneously poverty and starvation. Since the past two months, many NGO’s and individuals have been doing their bit to help the needy during these times of distress. Divyang Foundation Trust (DFT) based out of Kozhikode in Kerala is one amongst them. Founded by Prajith Jaipal who is a wheelchair user, DFT is reaching out to disabled women and children.

Disabled women most vulnerable

According to reports, many disabled people, especially daily wage workers, are struggling to make ends meet. They do not have the money to buy basic necessity products or even groceries. Their families who are solely dependent on them are also suffering.

There are many disabled women who are the only bread-winners of the family. Some others depend on kind-hearted people who helps them. But currently, no help os reaching them on time due to the lockdown.

DFT decided to step up and do their bit to become true warriors. In the past one and half months, DFT has provided grocery kits to over 20 women and children with disabilities in Kozhikode and nearby areas. Each kit contained rice, oil, pulses and vegetables.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t cover a bigger area because of the lack of transport facilities. But the police were extremely cooperative with us. In fact, they were not hesitant to lend us a helping hand to reach out to a few people living in rural areas. I went personally to some of the homes meanwhile the other places were covered by our volunteers. – Prajith Jaipal, Founder, Divyang Foundation Trust

The DFT team is glad that their grocery kits has brought a smile to the faces of many disabled women!

Serving the community during tough times

15 April was Vishu, celebrated as the harvest season in Kerala which is one of the state’s biggest festivals. This year, due to spread of Coronavirus, celebrations were low-key. Many families could not even buy groceries and was wondering how to cook a meal on the auspicious day. DFT came to their rescue and distributed food kits to many women.

In the year 2018, when Kerala was affected by the world’s largest floods, the DFT was in the forefront to help disabled people. “Since then, I was thinking of doing something for disabled women and children. So when Coronavirus spread happened, I decided to do my bit. It was a correct decision because many women needed help. Having their own grocery kits to support their family boosts their self-esteem too”, says Prajith.

In the coming days, DFT is looking to help more disabled women by identifying beneficiaries.

Nazrin, who is affected by polio, was one amongst those who got the kits. “The kit was very helpful for me because since the past two months I had no source of income and was struggling to get food”, she says.

Remya Ganesh, a wheelchair user and DFT volunteer, has handed kits over to many disabled women. “The smiles on their faces was worth all the effort we took to reach to their homes. They were so happy and grateful. I’am glad to be part of this venture from DFT. I’am looking forward to cover more areas”, she says.

