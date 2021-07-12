DJ MITHUN The Electronic Rockstar from Bangladesh

0

Title : DJ MITHUN The Electronic Rockstar from Bangladesh

DJ MITHUN Born 23 February 1990 He is an Bangladeshi DJ /Musical Artist. He currently lives in Dhaka, Bangladesh. From childhood, he wanted to do something different. He started working in music when he was only 15 years old.

DJ Mithun is emerging as one of the Popular Musical Artist/ DJ / Electronic dance Music Composer From Bangladesh. Who has conquered his challenges, turned them into opportunities and achieved his goals. He is a proud musical artist who started working at the age of 20 When people at his age were indulging in typical teenage things, he was making the most use of his potential and working hard day & night to become what he is today.

This young influencer is now managing a lot of DJ Events. When asked about how success happened to him, DJ Mithun said, ‘One must sacrifice his/her leisure time and work hard to be able to reap the benefits later. Give 4 years of your time now and hustle as much as you can because I believe this is the time that will help you immensely to establish yourself.

His Composed First Song at 2010 Then received special praise from the audience. That music is at the top of the list of favourites of many listeners in other countries including Bangladesh.

DJ Mithun has already been verified as (OAC) on YouTube & largest music platform on Spotify. He received the official artist channel on YouTube in February 20, 2021 and also verified on Spotify as an artist On March 16,2021.He said,His released all songs available on international music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Instagram/Facebook , TikTok/Resso , YouTube Music , Amazon , Soundtrack by Twitch , Pandora , Deezer , Tidal , iHeartRadio , ClaroMusica , Saavn , Boomplay (beta) , Anghami , KKBox , NetEase , Tencent , Triller (beta) , Yandex Music (beta) , MediaNet etc.

‘I’ve worked with a lot of production houses but now it’s time to work on my own YouTube channel. Says ‘DJ Mithun’.

And now the country’s pandemic situation, it is not possible to work outside the home. If you want to work in a production company, you have to go there. So he think at this time YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and all the streaming apps are the best media to publish songs at home.

Lastly, he thanks YouTube, Spotify and Jio Saavn for verifying him as an official artist to take his music live one step further. He asks everyone to pray for him so that he can stay healthy and give everyone more go od tracks.

0

This is a NH Voice post and the images and content in this post belong to the author of the article. If you feel that any content posted in the article is a violation of copyright, please write to us at info@newzhook.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by NewzHook for the publication of this article.