Doctor in UP killed at home, accused arrested

Yellow tape with the words crime scene

A 38-year-old dentist was murdered at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra by a man while her two children were in the house in another room. The killer gained entry to the house on the pretext of recharging the set top box.

Dr Nisha Singhal was attacked with a knife and had her throat cut. Dr Singhal’s children, eight and four yeas old, were also attacked by the killer but survived. Dr Singhal’s husband is a surgeon ad was on duty at the time of the attack.

Police have identified the accused from CCTV footage and he was arrested on Saturday.

Police said the accused entered the house by pretending to be a cable TV technician. He was looking to rob the home. According to the cops, he remained inside the Singhal home for over an hour after the murder.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expressed his outrage over the shocking incident.

“The state is shocked by the incident in Agra where a women’s throat was slit at her home in a busy residential area. The BJP government is busy defending corrupt officials and creating false cases against opposition leaders. The state, instead of focusing on advertising itself on television, should focus on reducing crime in Uttar Pradesh,”tweeted the Samajwadi Party chief.

