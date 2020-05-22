  • Domestic flights start again on Monday with these new rules

Domestic flights start again on Monday with these new rules

New Delhi airport lobby

Domestic flights are set to start again on Monday with new rules that make physical distancing, the Aarogya Setu app on mobiles and thermal screening necessary for entering airports.

Passengers now have to walk through a thermal screening zone before entering the airport terminal building. Every one has to have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles. The app will not be needed for children below the age of 14 years.

These are the precautions to be observed at airports:

  • Passengers have to be thermal screened and have Aarogya Setu on their mobiles, except children below 14. If they don’t show “green” or do not have the government contact tracing app, they will not be allowed in.
  • Passengers should reach the airport two hours before departure.
  • Passengers will be allowed into the terminal building if their flights are within four hours.
  • State governments and administrations have to ensure public transport and private taxis for passengers and airline crew.
  • Only personal vehicles or select cab services will be allowed to take passengers and staff to the airport or from it.
  • All passengers have to wear masks and gloves.
  • For physical distancing in passenger seating areas, chairs to be taped off or marked.
  • All staff should have hand sanitisers and Personal Protective Equipment as directed by the Union Home Ministry.
  • Trolleys will not be allowed in the arrival or departure sections, except for special cases, for which they will be disinfected.
  • Airport operators should make arrangements for sanitising baggage before entry.
  • All entry gates of the terminal will be opened to avoid crowding.
  • Social distancing marks or stickers at a distance of at least a metre will be provided at the entry gates, screening zones and terminals.
  • Mats or carpets soaked with bleach will be placed at the entrance to disinfect shoes.
  • Counters with Plexiglas or face shields for staff wherever there is interaction with passengers.
  • No newspapers or magazines to be provided in the terminal buildings or lounges.
  • Airport employees with high fever, difficulty in breathing or cough will not be allowed entry into the airport.
  • When flights land, passengers will be allowed to leave the plane in batches.

All domestic and international flights were stopped in late March, when India went into lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus. The government has not indicated when international travel will restart.

