Donad Trump arrives in India

American President Donald Trump has arrived in India for his two day visit. He landed at Ahmedabad yesterday and was welcomed by a huge crowd. Trump is accompanied by his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump and family. The Trumps were welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport.

Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: “We the people.” That means that in America and India alike, we honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve!- Donald Trump, President, United States of America.

Upon the arrival, Trump visited Sabarmati Ashram and Taj Mahal with his family. He also addressed the mega event ‘Namaste Trump’ along with Modi. “Here is how @POTUS was welcomed in Ahmedabad. During our first meeting at the White House, @realDonaldTrump told me that India has a friend in the White House. He was absolutely correct! Together, we will keep working towards deepening bilateral ties between India & USA”, tweeted Narendra Modi.

From Ahmedabad, the Trump’s arrived at New Delhi on Monday night where they will spend rest of their time in India. Trump and family are staying at ITC Maurya in Delhi, the most expensive hotel in India where each room is over Rs 8 lakh for a day. A schedule of meetings have been lined up for Trump on Tuesday.

Trump’s India visit is expected to strengthen ties between India and America.