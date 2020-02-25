Donad Trump arrives in India

donald trump in india

American President Donald Trump has arrived in India for his two day visit. He landed at Ahmedabad yesterday and was welcomed by a huge crowd. Trump is accompanied by his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump and family. The Trumps were welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport.

Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: “We the people.” That means that in America and India alike, we honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve!- Donald Trump, President, United States of America.

Upon the arrival, Trump visited Sabarmati Ashram and Taj Mahal with his family. He also addressed the mega event ‘Namaste Trump’ along with Modi. “Here is how @POTUS was welcomed in Ahmedabad. During our first meeting at the White House, @realDonaldTrump told me that India has a friend in the White House. He was absolutely correct! Together, we will keep working towards deepening bilateral ties between India & USA”, tweeted Narendra Modi.

From Ahmedabad, the Trump’s arrived at New Delhi on Monday night where they will spend rest of their time in India. Trump and family are staying at ITC Maurya in Delhi, the most expensive hotel in India where each room is over Rs 8 lakh for a day. A schedule of meetings have been lined up for Trump on Tuesday.
Trump’s India visit is expected to strengthen ties between India and America.

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

US President Donald Trump

Headlines

India & US could make a big trade deal says President Trump

donald trump in india

Headlines

Wall to hide slum from Trump’s view sparks controversy

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister

Headlines

Arvind Kejriwal dropped from Melania Trump’s school visit

President Trump and PM Modi

Headlines

Trade, religious freedom likely to be raised by Trump

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk