Donald Trump concludes India visit

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America (USA), concluded his two day visit to India. He returned back to the US on Tuesday night. Trump was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump. During his two day visit to India, Trump visited Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP for coming to India. This visit has been a path-breaking one. We have covered great ground as far as strengthening bilateral relations are concerned. India-USA friendship benefits the people of our nations and the world- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Trump assured that both the nations have strengthened their ties with each other. But he did not mention of any new trade deals. Meanwhile, he denied commenting on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and ongoing protests in Delhi.

Trump attended many events before departing to the USA. One of the main events was ‘Namaste Trump’ in Ahmedabad which was attended by thousands of people. Before leaving, the government hosted a grand dinner for Trump and family. The event was attended by many prominent people including chief ministers of many states, music maestro AR Rahman and other union ministers.

Reactions on social media

Many people took to social media to discuss how Modi was insensitive towards the ongoing riots happening in the national capital.

“The carefully choreographed media spectacle of #TrumpIndiaVisit is buried by banner headlines of #DelhiRiots across the international press”, tweeted journalist Sagarika Ghose.

“@narendramodi has bigger issues than the #TrumpIndiaVisit. #Hindutva mobs are vandalizing a mosque in #Delhi. #ModiMadness is all about religious divides. #DelhiBurning #DelhiRiots”, tweeted Professor Steve Hanke.