  • Donald Trump suffers legal setbacks, close to admitting defeat

US President Donald Trump

With the Republican Party suffered setbacks to court over its attempts to challenge the presidential election in three key states, Donald Trump seems close to accepting defeat.

A federal court rejected an effort to block about 9,300 mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day in Pennsylvania.

The judges noted the “vast disruption” and “unprecedented challenges” facing the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic and upheld the three-day extension.

Republicans have also asked the US Supreme Court to review the issue. However, there are not enough ballots to change the results in Pennsylvania.

Trump also said that only time will tell” if he remains president.

