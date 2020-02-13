Donald Trump to visit India

United States (US) President Donald Trump is all set to pay a two day visit to India this month. The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday confirmed that Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on 24 and 25 February. The couple who are visiting India upon invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at Delhi and Ahmedabad. This is Trump’s first visit to India after holding office as President of the US.

Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

The White House also confirmed about Trump’s Indian visit in an official statement. Trump’s visit is expected to strengthen the Indian-US relationship, especially in trade matters. On 24 February, Trump will take part in a huge joint public meeting something similar to ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event that happened in the US. The event that will be held at Ahmedabad will be called ‘Kem Chho, Trump!’.

Melania Trump took to her Twitter to share about how excited she is to visit India. “Thank you @narendramodi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad & New Dehli later this month. @POTUS & I are excited for the trip & to celebrate the close ties between the #USA & #India”, she tweeted.

