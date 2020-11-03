Donald Trump vs Joe Biden – Americans to vote today

Today people in the United States across 50 states and the District of Columbia will vote for their 46th president.

The candidates are current president Donald Trump of the Republican Party and former vice president Joe Biden from the Democratic Party.

Also in the running are Mike Pence, for post of vice-president. Pence is also the current vice president. The Democratic vice-presidential candidate is Kamala Harris. She is the former attorney general of California and was the junior senator from California at the US Senate for two terms.

The Constitution of the United States of America mandates that the president be elected by an electoral college. This is currently made up of 538 members.

The presidential candidate who wins the popular vote in the state picks up all the state’s electors except in Maine and Nebraska, which allow their electoral vote to be split. The candidate with 270 or more electoral votes wins. Winning the popular vote nationally is not enough — Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million in 2016, but Donald Trump got more electoral votes.

More than a third of all eligible voters, including President Trump, have already cast their ballot in person, and via mail in a record-setting early voting turnout.

The results may take longer to be announced this time because of the number of mailed-in ballots. Some states will begin counting their mail-in ballot before election day, some will start on election day, some will wait till the close of polling.

The main issues this election are Covid-19, the economy, national security, health care, immigration and race issues.