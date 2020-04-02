Donations to PM-CARES Fund for coronavirus tax-free

PM Narendra Modi

The government has introduced an Ordinance to give relief in compliance in filing income tax, GST, customs and central excise returns. This is to help taxpayers tide over the coronavirus crisis.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 also amends a provision in the Income Tax Act to allow 100% deduction on donations to the PM-CARES Fund.

“The limit on deduction of 10% of gross income shall also not be applicable for donation made to PM-CARES Fund,” according to an official statement.

Now the last date for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 as well as that for linking PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar has been extended by three months to 30 June.

The date for making various investment and payment for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of IT Act, which includes Section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations), has also been extended to 30 June. This means investment and payment can be made up to 30 June for claiming the deduction under these sections for 2019-20.

The last date of furnishing of the central excise returns due in March, April and May 2020 has been extended to June 30, 2020.

The government has promulgated an ordinance to give effect to the various relief measures announced by Smt @nsitharaman on March 24 relating to income tax return filing, GST compliance, PAN-Aadhaar linkage and other statutory and regulatory issues. – Finance Minister’s Office

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund has been set up for providing relief to the persons affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

donald trump in india

Headlines

Peak US death rate from Coronavirus likely in two weeks, says Trump

narendra modi on corona

Headlines

Narendra Modi urges people to donate to ‘PM CARES Fund’

coronavirus

Headlines

Foreign Jamaat workers to be deported, says Centre

coronavirus global health emergecy

Headlines

Coronavirus could occur regularly, warns US scientist

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat