Don’t cancel FIR against Sushant’s sisters, Rhea Chakraborty tells court

actor rhea chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty, who is facing investigations from top agencies in death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has asked the Bombay High Court not to dismiss the case filed against his two sisters. In the case filed by Rhea, who was allegedly dating Sushant a few days before his death, his sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh has been accused of getting fake medical prescriptions for him. Rhea said that the sisters used fabricated prescription to get medicines that are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act even a few days before his death.

Meanwhile, the sisters have asked not just the court but also the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who are working on the case to drop all charges against them. They have also approached the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail. CBI told Bombay High Court that Rhea’s accusation is highly speculative.

Currently, Rhea is facing probe by not just the CBI but Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well. She was arrested and jailed for over a month by NCB for procuring drugs for Sushant and using it along with him. Rhea was released earlier this month but her brother Showik Chakraborty is still behind bars in drugs case.

