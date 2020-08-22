Don’t stop inter-state movement, Centre to states

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla sent letters to chief secretaries of all states and union territories asking them to not restrict inter-state and intra-state movement of vehicles people and goods as part of lockdown procedures. Cross border travel was banned in most states as part of the lockdown.

In the letter to state secretaries, Bhalla stated that travel restrictions were hampering economic activity of the country as well as employment opportunities. The letter also states that no separate e-permit is required for movement of persons or goods. If states still impose restrictions, it would be a violation of central government rule.

A nationwide lockdown was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March. Though the lockdown was implemented strictly on most parts of the country, the unlock procedures happened in few weeks.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected by Covid in India has reached up to over 29 lakh. More than 56,000 deaths have been reported. The recoveries are more than 21 lakh as of now.