Double arm amputee rally driver Vikram Agnihotri seeks to motivate disabled community

Losing both upper limbs at the age of seven did not stop Vikram Agnihotri from exploring his ambitions to the fullest. This entrepreneur and sports enthusiast now seeks to motivate the larger disabled community across India with the same never say die spirit through a website that seeks to motivate people with disabilities to find the winners within themselves.

“I grabbed the world with both legs”.

Words that tell you a lot about Vikram Agnihotri. This 47-year-old Lucknow entrepreneur lost his upper limbs at the age of seven to a massive electric shock. It was a setback but thanks to his parents’ support, little Vikram found the fighter within him and has not let disability dictate the course of his life.

Vikram is a rally driver, sports enthusiast & entrepreneur

Vikram has fought the good fight for the causes he holds strong and won. He is India’s first bilateral double arm amputee to be issued a permanent driving license. Vikram is a sports enthusiast and loves football, swimming and racing. He is also a rally driver and loves flying radio-controlled planes. Now he is on a mission to spread the same can do spirit among the larger disabled community in India through his NGO Winners in Life (WiL).

As the founder of WiL Founder and an active member of Saksham and other organisations, we are planning to create a digital ecosystem wherein we plan to pool in divyangs across segments/sectors in India, understand their strengths, weaknesses, nurture them accordingly and navigate their paths. I want to inspire people with my story and also wish to spread the awareness on various disabilities in general, ask them for volunteering, create a helpline and act as a support system for the differently abled. – Vikram Agnihotri, Double arm amputee rally river & motivational speaker

Plans to launch nationwide campaign on disability awareness

“We will also provide rehabilitation equipment like wheelchairs, special bicycles and tricycles, walkers, etc to physically challenged people either free of cost or at discounted rates”, adds Vikram. There are also plans to create employment opportunities.

National level campaigns are also on the agenda to create awareness about the needs of people with disabilities, says Vikram.

To know more about WiL, click on https://vikramagnihotri.com/wil-2.

