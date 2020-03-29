People who show us the power of Down syndrome every day

21 March is celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day around the world and this month, we made people with the genetic condition the focus of our campaign. We brought you stories of inspiring people from across India who show us the power of Down syndrome every single day.

Just 21 years old, Gopikrishna Verma is all set to make his debut in a Malayalam film. It’s a journey he seems destined for because even as a child Gopi loved to mimic actors and dance to his favourite songs.

Devanshi Joshi and Unnati Surana truly symbolise the spirit behind We Decide, the United Nations’ theme for World Down Syndrome Day this year. They were chosen by the UN to speak at a special event last week. The event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic but these young women are sure to be heard across the world.

Trained classical dancer Dhanya Vijayan teaches dance to children with disabilities at special school at Kozhikode in Kerala. A theatre artist, she has big plans for the future and is determined to achieve them.

Yoga teacher, disability rights advocate, and Special Olympics National Champion, at 23 Sahil Singh has achieved way beyond his years. He wants to be a rock star and shine all over the world, says his proud mom Dr Bhawna Singh.

Former teacher and computer geek Lizma John loves her role as an assistant manager at a leading hospital in Kozhikode.

Radhika Mallan excels at academics, karate and playing the piano. Just 17 years old, she shows us how early intervention can make a world of a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.

As co-founder of Down Syndrome Federation of India, Dr Rekha Ramachandran has empowered hundreds of families across India and the Middle East. No wonder she is regarded as an anchor by all of them.