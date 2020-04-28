Down syndrome did not stop Raji Radhakrishnan from making masks for healthcare workers & police

Raji Radhakrishnan, who has Down syndrome, is from Kunnapuzha in Kerala. This 30 year old recently stitched over 1000 masks for health care workers and policemen. The masks were handed over to the state health minister KK Shailaja who shared about this on her social media. Raji’s kind gesture has indeed won her many hearts.

A heart-warming gesture

Daughter of Prabha Unni and Radhakrishnan Unni, Raji was born and raised at Kunnapuzha in Kerala. Prabha even runs an NGO called Mother Queen Foundation at Thiruvananthapuram. The duo wanted to do something for the society during these tough times. Raji knew stitching which she had learnt from Prabha. So together, they decided to make masks. After making the masks, the mother-daughter duo handed them over them to the Corporation Councilor who decided to introduce both Prabha and Raji to the Health Minister who later shared the inspiring story on her social media last Thursday.

The health department has strictly instructed everyone to wear masks during the COVID-19 times. Raji, who has a disability, came forward on her own to do her bit. She has already made over 1000 masks and distributed them to healthcare workers and policemen. All this has been done free of cost. She is ready to make more masks and distribute- KK Shailaja, Kerala State Health Minister.

She further added, “Raji, who is intellectually disabled, learnt to stitch from her mother. She came to see me and handed over the masks as well. Her work is truly appreciated. More people must come forward to make masks according to guidelines given by the Health department.

Social media reactions

KK Shaijaja’s post was widely shared on social media including on Facebook and Instagram. Hundreds of people commented and appreciated Raji and Prabha. Take a look at some of the top comments.

“During these Coronavirus times, Raji has beaten her disability to make over 1000 masks. Both Prabha and Raji are role models. I wish them all the best”, commented Sreekanth Sooranadu.

“Let Raji’s work be an inspiration to others”, commented Mukundan Kuttiady.

“Wishing the best to Raji, her mother Prabha and all the members of Queen Mary Foundation. God bless you”, commented Thushara Sivarama Pillai.

