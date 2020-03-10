This recruitment drive for women with Down syndrome hopes to bring inclusion in employment

ULCSS Foundation and Kozhikode Down Syndrome Trust is organizing a recruitment drive for women with Down syndrome on 11 March. Six women will be provided vocational training and they will later work at a shop run by ULCSS. Through this latest venture, organizers hope to empower women with Down syndrome and bring inclusion in the employment sector.

ULCSS Foundation and Kozhikode Down Syndrome Trust in Kerala are joining hands to host an exclusive recruitment drive for women with Down syndrome. The team are all set to hire at least six women with Down syndrome who will become a part of the ULCSS shop. Products made by these youngsters will be sold here. The organizers hope that this will be a great opportunity to make these young girls independent and also promote inclusion in employment.

An event for women with Down syndrome

21 March is celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day whereas 8 March is International Women’s Day. Organizers of the recruitment drive decided to do something to empower women with Down syndrome this month. The event drive will be held at Kozhikode on 11 March.

The Kozhikode Down syndrome trust was started in the year 2000. Now 20 years since its forming, the trust has empowered thousands of youngsters with the disability. These youngsters are provided with opportunities to bring out the best.

Dr Shaji Thomas, Founder Chairman of Kozhikode Down Syndrome Trust says that women empowerment is need of the hour.

Women empowerment is often neglected. So at the recruitment drive, we will hire six women who will work under leadership of a supervisor. They will be given training at ULCSS vocational training centre on how to make the products before they start the work full-fledged. ULCSS has already given job opportunities to many youngsters with disabilities. We are planning to do this event to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day and International Women’s Day together- Dr Shaji Thomas, Founder Chairman, Kozhikode Down Syndrome Trust.

Empowering youngsters through many activities

ULCSS is the CSR wing of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS). They have a craft village and they are also opening a shop where products made by women with Down syndrome will be sold. Over the years, they have empowered nearly 80 youngsters with disabilities. They are now employed in hospitals, clinics, cafes and even as lift operators.

Abhilash Shankar, Foundation-in-charge of ULCSS has told The New Indian Express, “The shop will exhibit and sell craft items made by persons with ‘Down Syndrome’ and that from the Sargalaya Crafts Village, Iringal. The purpose is to bring people with ‘Down Syndrome’, especially girls to the mainstream”.

