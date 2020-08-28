Drug probe against Rhea Chakraborty

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been in the spotlight for allegedly abetting his suicide. In a recent development to the case, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a criminal case against Rhea and a few others for dealing with drugs. According to reports, NCB started investigating into the matter after Rhea’s WhatsApp chats and phone calls, regarding to her being involved with drugs, was leaked.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer claimed that the actor has not consumed drugs in her life and was ready for a blood test too. NCB is inquiring into the allegations under sections in the law on drugs related to “possessing, purchasing and using cannabis” and “abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence”.

While talking to NDTV on Thursday, Rhea alleged that she and her family are being tortured. She further added that she never took any drugs or knew drug dealers, but Sushant used to smoke Marijuana. That was the only part of his life that she tried to control.

Sushant, who was at the peak of his Bollywood career, was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. Initial reports stated that the actor died by suicide. But his parents and fans requested for a detailed investigation into Sushant’s death after which the central government decided to hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who are currently investigating the case. Initially, the Mumbai and Patna police were simultaneously investigating the actor’s death which led to a tiff between both the state police force.