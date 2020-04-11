This lockdown period, DRZYA’s online initiatives aims to reach out to disabled people

DRZYA, an organisation in Mumbai that empowers people with disabilities has introduced various initiatives during this lockdown period. DRZYA hopes to reach out to its own members as well as people with disabilities across India. Read on to know more.

This lockdown period has not been easy for many children and adults with disabilities. Since the past two weeks, they have been facing numerous psychological, emotional and physical challenges. Many organizations are reaching out to people in need and have come up with online mental health sessions. DRZYA, a Mumbai based organization that empowers people with disabilities has an array of programs lined up during this lockdown period. Started by Geeta Poduval, DRZYA is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that people with disabilities across India gets all kinds of help that they need.

DRZYA, a venture to empower disabled people through art

Members of DRZYA group are provided avenues to perform and showcase their skills at various platforms. Ever since their formal launch a few years back, DRZYA has been able to reach out to a wide audience in the disability community.

DRZYA team identifies dancers, singers, artists and para sportsmen who have been side-lined in the society. These talents are given a platform to showcase their works.

Drzyashakti Trust is solely aimed at empowering children with disabilities in the society through various programs. Communication and social skills class along with providing education are some of the main goals of the trust.

Reaching out to disabled people during lockdown

DRZYA has five initiatives lined up during this lockdown period.

The first one is face-to-face online classes on personality development, improving writing skills, public speaking etc. There are motivational sessions too. There are six students with different kinds of disabilities in this initiative and all of them are thoroughly enjoying the sessions. Team DRZYA is trying to rope in more students for this so that they can also enjoy the interesting sessions.

The second initiative is a WhatsApp group comprising of panelists with disabilities from DRZYA. This group intends to stay connected with others to serve as a virtual mentor. Their thoughts about various activities are shared through the platform. The activities can be taken up at home. DRZYA team also reaches out to provide emotional, mental and psychological help during these tough times. Staying inside the four walls of a house is not an easy task. It can break you down in many ways. So DRZYA hopes to reach out to their panelists through this group.

Their third venture is mainly for singers with disabilities. Geeta along with members will sing songs which are then posted on social media. Geeta, who is a singer, says that this initiative is interesting to all members. People with disabilities from across India can be part of this initiative.

The fourth venture for dancers is yet another interesting one where DRZYA choreographers sends dance videos which are later sent to those who need them. This helps people to learn dance while sitting in the comfort of their homes.

Their fifth venture is for people with disabilities who needs a person to talk to. DRZYA has members who will listen to grievances and problems faced by people with disabilities during the lockdown period. Geeta says that the numbers are available 24 hours a day for people to make a call.

Programs for people with disabilities

Geeta Poduval says that team DRZYA has been getting good responses ever since the programs have been launched.

“In the present condition, people with disabilities are inside their homes. They are not getting any work or programs. For members of DRZYA, art is their main source of income. So it is obvious that they are undergoing loneliness and stress during these times. DRZYA wants to reach out to our own members as well as people with disabilities from across India. We want to break the emotional turbulence that they undergo”, says Geeta Poduval, Founder-Director, DRZYA.

Karthik, who has cerebral palsy is part of the online sessions of DRZYA. His mother Mohana says, “My son is able to utilize all the time at home to the fullest, thanks to DRZYA. Also, he is able to see his other friends though it is online. But Karthik is engaged now since Geeta gives them a lot of activities to do”.

Currently, team DRZYA is using social media to spread the word about their initiatives. You can contact the team at +91 96191-38746 or +91 88795-23790.

Also Read: