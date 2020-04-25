‘Divyaang Shakti’ aims to provide online platform for people with disabilities to showcase talents

Mumbai-based DRZYA that empowers people with disabilities through art has started a new online competition during this lockdown period. ‘Divyaang Shakthi’ provides an online platform for people with disabilities to showcase their talents in music and dance. Winners can take home amazing prizes too.

DRZYA is a Mumbai based initiative that empowers people with disabilities through art. During this lockdown period, they have started a few online ventures to reach out to the disabled community members. Their latest initiative ‘Divyaang Shakti’ is an online music and dance competition for people with disabilities. The team is excited to get a handful of applications already.

Participating in a competition from the comfort of home

DRZYA initiatives are mainly aimed at empowering people with disabilities through art. They are given platforms and avenues to showcase their skills. In return, they can earn a living and become independent. The lockdown period has been tough for many people, especially for members from the disabled community who have been earning for a living. So DRZYA wants to make them feel empowered sitting in the comfort of their own homes. That is how the team decided to start ‘Divyaang Shakti’.

The lockdown is difficult for everyone. We have been receiving calls from many parts of India. There are many people with disabilities whose livelihood depends on events and art. So with this lockdown, they have nothing to look forward. I did not want that negativity to set into minds of community members. So I decided to start something like this- Geeta Poduva, Founder-Director, DRZYA.

Interested people can send in their three minute videos of performing dance or music. The best performances and shortlisted by a panel of expert judges.

Objective behind starting ‘Divyaang Shakti’

According to Geeta, one of the main reasons for starting this online platform is for people with disabilities to do something worthwhile during the lockdown period.

Most importantly, the team is not looking into perfection. “All that we want is to encourage people with talents to come out and do their best. They must have passion and determination for the art”, says Geeta.

The contestants will be given a month to prepare. As of now, the videos can be sent before 5 May which is most likely to get extended further.

All that you need to know about ‘Divyaang Shakti’

There are three age categories. 15-25 years, 26-45 years and 46 years and above. The first prize is a cash amount of Rs 10,000. Second prize is Rs 5000 and third prize is Rs 2500. Each person has to pay a registration fee of Rs 250 while applying. Candidates from the across India can apply. In fact, the team even had an application all the way from Abu Dhabi. Contestants are expected to send video which does not exceed three minutes of their performance. They can send in simple videos without necessarily any background music.

There are two rounds. Short listing round and Final Theme round. Interesting videos are shortlisted and selected for the final round.

An expert panel of judges includes Bollywood celebrities Aamir Ali and Harman Baweja, dancer Aditi Yadav and singer Ramakrishnan H.

“We have an awesome panel of judges. Harman Baweja has been constantly ensuring that we get all the help needed. All our judges agreed to be part of the venture without any hesitation”, says Geeta.

Galaxy Surfactants is the main sponsor of the event. A company that works with the home and personal care industry, Geeta says that they readily agreed to support the cause. “During such troubled times, it is difficult for any company to support such a venture. They are doing it!”, says Geeta.

For more details about the online competition, you can call DRZYA team at +91 96191-38746.

