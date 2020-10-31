DRZYA to launch inclusive musical instruments playing competition, Taal se Taal’

DRZYA is organising ‘Taal se Taal’, an inclusive musical instruments playing competition of which the grand finale will be held on 3 December. The event is being held on a virtual platform due to the ongoing pandemic.Newz Hook is a media partner of this inclusive artistic platform. This is the first time such an event is being held in India.

Mumbai-based organisation DRZYA that promotes arts amongst people with disabilities is beginning a new event ‘Taal Se Taal’ which will be launched today. This inclusive musical instruments playing competition aims to create a unique platform for people with and without disabilities. Read on to know more.

Bringing together talents

The event which will be launched on 1 November is categorized into two- Semifinals and grand finale. There are two categories as well- people with and without disabilities. Winners of the disabled semifinal category will compete with winners of people in non-disabled category on the grand finale event which is going to be held on 3 December, international disability day. The winners will be judged on a live platform along with impressive judges, claims DRZYA.

“This is a first such initiative in India and is going to be held on a virtual platform due to the ongoing pandemic”, says Geeta Poduval, founder, DRZYA. All the final videos and registrations will close by 15 November. “We are giving judges ten days to judge the best contestants, adds Geeta.

There are two categories- A and B which will have five winners each with disabled and non-disabled people. Winners of semifinals will be announced on 30 November so that they will have two days to send in their videos for the grand finale. Participants will be categorized in age groups of below and above 20 years old. “Everyone will compete together in the grand finale regardless of whether they have a disability or not”, says Geeta.

An interesting panel to look forward

DRZYA has brought in an exciting panel of judges for the event. Padma Shri Resul Pookutty an Oscar award winner will be the chief guest at the event.

‘Taal se Taal’ will be judged by top names including music composer and director Anand Milind, violinist Sandeep Thakur and Kalaimani award winner and disabled musician Ramakrishan H from Chennai.

“We are expecting at least 500 participants for this event”, says Geeta who has held numerous inclusive events across India.

You can contact the team at +91 96191-38746.