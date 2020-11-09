Second edition of e-CAPA brings together 60 artists with disabilities & their works

A virtual art gallery, e-CAPA brings together over 190 art works of 60 artists with disabilities from across India. The event is concluding on 10 November and has been getting great responses from across India. e-CAPA aims to provide disabled artists a platform to showcase their works where they can sell them too.

e-CAPA brings together over 60 youngsters with disabilities in a unique platform to showcase their art works through a virtual gallery. First of its kind initiative in India, the mission of e-CAPA is to create a place for the art produced by youngsters with disabilities at par with mainstream art world. Over 190 art works of 60 artists are showcased on a virtual platform af the event which will conclude on 10 November. The website exhibition sale will go on till January 2021.

e-CAPA, promoting art amongst people with disabilities

e-CAPA is a venture of Art Sanctuary started by Shalini Gupta. Shalini, whose daughter Gayatri has Down syndrome wanted to create a platform where people like Gayatri, who are extremely talented, has opportunities to showcase their works. Soon after founding Art Sanctuary, she could bring in youngsters with all kinds of disabilities from across India under one roof to discuss about their works.

After the first edition of e-CAPA in the year 2019, Shalini received positive reviews from across the country which prompted her to hold a second edition this year. e-CAPA 2019 was held in Delhi. “Due to the Covid pandemic, we have moved the show to a virtual gallery and the response is great. We are doing it on a digital domain”, says Shalini adding, “e-CAPA would help increase their skill sets in the art space as well as provide exclusive spaces for these artists”.

A much needed initiative

Shalini and her team feels that youngsters with disabilities must experiment with their talents instead of confining themselves to vocational training. “Change is already happening and young adults are now exploring alternative vocations and not just diya and candle making, masala grinding or being in hospitality. Parents feel relieved to see their adult children busy in their area of passion yet earning money through sales of their artworks. Their anxiety about what after us is reduced substantially”, says Shalini.

Youngsters with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, dyslexia, ADHD and fragile x syndrome are part of the venture. “We selected our team after three rounds of selection of over 450 artists”, says Shalini.

Chennai-based Mala Chinnappa’s 17-year-old daughter Megha who has fragile x syndrome is amongst those who has exhibited at e-capa. “Megha does not know the concept of money, so she is focussed fully on the art part. It feel it is a great platform for youngsters, especially those who are non-verbeal because they can express themselves better through art. Most importantly, the event is a window for parents to see that their kids can indulge in vocational training through art”, says Mala.

