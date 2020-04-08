Disabled people in Tamil Nadu can undergo online e-physiotherapy sessions during lockdown

Many disabled people are unable to attend regular physiotherapy sessions due to the lockdown. The Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently-Abled in Chennai has instructed the Tamil Nadu state Physiotherapy Council to provide e-physiotherapy sessions for disabled people in the state. The team has already got 500 calls since the past four days. They hope that more disabled people can avail the services that are free of cost.

The lockdown period has affected disabled people in different ways. Most of them are stuck indoors with lack of jobs or accessible transport to go outdoors. In Tamil Nadu, there are thousands of people with disabilities who should be attending regular physiotherapy sessions. Ever since the lockdown, they find it difficult to undergo the sessions. Good news is that e-physiotherapy sessions are now available across the state.

A welcome move

The Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently-Abled in Chennai has instructed the Tamil Nadu state Physiotherapy Council to appoint district coordinators across the state. They will conduct online sessions for physiotherapy during this lockdown period.

So disabled people, who needs to undergo the sessions, can take them through video calls. The process is easy and hassle free. Moreover, services are free of cost. The state government has appointed over 30 coordinators from various districts for this. All of them will ensure to provide the best services to people with disabilities in the state who needs regular physiotherapy sessions.

A much needed service

Physiotherapies are inevitable for certain types of disabilities as it enhances better body movements. Interruption of the sessions can affect the body in many ways. During this lockdown period, people are unable to go to hospitals or clinics to attend physiotherapy.

“These sessions need continuity. If it gets interrupted, it can lead to various health problems. As physiotherapists, we need to break the discomfort and we are doing it through Skype, WhatsApp etc. We started the sessions almost four days back and the response has been great”, says Rajesh Kanna, Coordinator for Coimbatore district.

Reportedly, the team has got over 500 calls from across Tamil Nadu. Most number of calls are being made from Chennai and Coimbatore. “More people must be aware of such a service. We are trying to reach a wider audience”, says Rajesh.

Apart from hearing, speech impaired and mental disabilities, the team will cater to physiotherapy needs for people with all other kinds of disabilities.

For further details, you can call coordinators at +91 90437-96777, +91 72003-00032 or +91 98436-71222.

