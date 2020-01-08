Karnataka government to start 6 early intervention centres for disabled kids

The government of Karnataka is all set to introduce six new District Early Intervention CentrEs (DEIC) in the state. This will benefit many children with developmental disabilities, especially from economically backward families. Officials stated that the centres will be open from early March this year.

Early intervention can benefit children with developmental disabilities in numerous ways. Over the years, experts have pointed out the need for diagnosis and intervention so that the child can lead an independent life. The Department of Health and Family Welfare (HFW) of Karnataka is gearing up to set up six new District Early Intervention Centres (DEIC) across the state which already has existing 13 centres. Officials have pointed out that the centres will be open by early March.

Centres to identify developmental disabilities early

The prime objective behind setting up the DEIC’s is to identify developmental disabilities in children and providing them with training skills at the earliest. It will also help to reduce the infant mortality rate in the state. Experts have also identified that these existing DEIC’s have benefitted thousands of families. That is what prompted them to set up more centers. Many children from economically backward families can benefit from such centres.

New centres will be set up at Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Udupi, Chamrajnagar, Koppal and Yadgal by the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). Dr Veena, Deputy Director of RBSK section of HFW has been quoted saying to The New Indian Express, “The RBSK team will screen children from child delivery to anganwadi and to the school. If there is any deficiency or developmental delays, they are referred to the DEIC immediately from where they can sought the treatment with a team trained and specialised for the DIEC’s”.



FACILITIES AT CENTRES

According to officials, the centres will provide the best facilities to young children. They will have speech therapists, doctors, counsellors, paediatricians, nurses and dentists who will reach out to the children. All the trained staffs will be provided with the best equipment’s as well.

Officials who work with the disability sector in Karnataka hopes that these centres will also provide better awareness about disabilities amongst parents in rural areas. It is high time that more disabled people come forward to demand for their rights.

Sarbani Mallick, Founder, Bubbles Centre for Autism in Bengaluru says there is an urgent need for new centres and for facilities at existing centres to be upgraded. “We started an outreach programme at our centre around six months back and realised how people are not even aware of disabilities, especially parents. There are very few services given to children with developmental disabilities. There needs to be better awareness about therapies too. Some places don’t even have diagnoses. The Karnataka State Disabilities Commissioner VS Basavaraju is a very efficient man. Hence, I am hopeful of the best this time”.

Also Read: