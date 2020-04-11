India’s disabled community to celebrate a quiet Easter in the comfort of their homes

People from the disabled community are going to have a quiet Easter this year due to spread of COVID-19 across the world. Christians are gearing up to witness online church masses and cook food inside their homes. Though the celebrations are going to be key-low, Christians from across the world is not letting the festive spirit die. They are all going to celebrate resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter is one of the most important Christian festivals celebrated across the world. But this year, due to spread of COVID-19, the celebrations are going to be low-key. People are spending time together with their families and church masses can be witnessed online or through social media. These extraordinary times calls for caution and care. But people from the disabled community across India are not going to let the dark times deter festive spirits of Easter. This year, celebrations are going to be full-fledged yet quite inside homes.

What is Easter?

The Holy week for Christians began early in April. On Maundy Thursday, Jesus Christ is believed to have had his last supper. Good Friday is when the lord was crucified. Easter, celebrated across the world, is the festival that commemorates resurrection of Jesus Christ. This is believed to have occurred on the third day after his burial from crucifixion.

Christians observe a 40 day fasting as part of the auspicious day. The fast is broken on Easter. This festival is an occasion for Christians across the world to go to their churches and pray for almighty for blessings.

Undoubtedly, this year is going to be different due to the worldwide massive spread of COVID-19. Religious leaders across the world have called for a quite Easter during these dark times. Easter celebrations at Jerusalem, believed to be the birth place of Jesus Christ, is also low. Deserted roads and churches due to COVID-19 have taken over the festivities. Churches at most of the countries including the USA, Italy and Spain will also be a quite one.

Celebrations during the COVID-19 times

In India, over 200 people have died from COVID-19. The number of infected people have risen to over 6000. But the central health ministry has called for caution and not panic during these dark times.

But officials in all Indian states have also stated that celebrations for Easter must be low-key with public gatherings being banned completely at churches. Celebrations will be indoors and most of the people are gearing up to watch church masses online or on TV.

India’s disabled community to celebrate a quiet Easter

Niju Jose, a wheelchair user from Kochi is going to ensure that he celebrates the auspicious day with his family in the safe comfort of his home.

“All the church masses can be watched on various social media platforms. This year, we are going to make good food. All the grocery items are available online. So we do not have to even go outdoors. We will celebrate the holy festival in all its spirits”, says Niju.

“I’am a regular church-goer. So not going to the church this year is quite sad to me. We feel that any religious celebration is complete only when you go to the temple, mosque or church. Our church is going to live stream the prayers. So we are all planning to watch it online”, says Jomy Joseph, a wheelchair user and disability rights activist.

“I consider humanity bigger than religion. So I’am not a very religious person. But majority people in our society believes in going to religious places during such festivals. Every person has their own beliefs. But this year, people are celebrating in their own ways”, says Biju Paul, a wheelchair user from Thrissur in Kerala.

In times of a pandemic, people are expected to be staying indoors. But let these dark times not deter the spirit of togetherness of Easter.