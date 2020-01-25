EC pulls up BJP leader for communal tweet

Kapil Mishra, BJP leader

The Election Commission (EC) asked Twitter to remove a communal tweet by BJPleader Kapil Mishra, who is contesting the Delhi election. Mishra tweeted criticising the protests against the citizenship law in Delhi and referring to “mini-Pakistans” in the city. The EC said this is objectionable and appeals to communal feelings.

In his tweet, Mishra referred to Shaheen Bagh, the site of one of the most prominent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), as an entry point for Pakistan. “Pakistan is entering through Shaheen Bagh and mini-Pakistans are being created in Delhi. The law is not followed here and Pakistani rioters are occupying the roads,” he had tweeted in Hindi.

He also called the Delhi election an “India vs Pakistan” clash.

Mishra has been issued a notice over this tweet and asked to file an explanation within a day. He has asked for three days to respond. “I don’t think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement,” he said.

The EC refers to the model code of conduct and says Mr Mishra’s comments violate the rule against “aggravating differences or creating mutual hatred or causing tension between different communities”.

Mishra is contesting from Model Town.

