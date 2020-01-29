EC seeks report on BJP minister’s controversial slogan

The Election Commission of India has asked for a report on the statement made by BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur at an election rally in Delhi on Monday .

Thakur was caught on camera urging a crowd to say ‘goli maaro” – or ‘shoot down traitors’.

Thakur was campaigning in North West Delhi ahead of the 8 February. The shows his chanting “desh ke gaddaron ko…“, and the crowd responds “…goli maaro sa***n ko”. This translates to “shoot down the traitors who betray the country”.

Thakur, who is the Union Minister of State for Finance, can be seen encouraging the crowd and clapping his hands as they shout the slogan again and again. Several BJP leaders were present during the incident.

Later a defiant Thakur told reporters: “First you should watch the entire video… Then you should see the mood of the people of Delhi.”

ECI officials told the media a video of the speech is being looked at and that “necessary action” would be taken.

The slogan has been largely used against those protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has been heard at rallies held in support of the law by BJP leaders and supporters.

The Delhi election results will be declared on 11 February and voting is on 8 February.