Eight Covid patients dead in Ahmedabad hospital fire

On Thursday early morning, a huge fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital at Navrangpura area in Ahmedabad. In the incident that reportedly happened around 3.30 am, eight patients lost their lives. All of them were admitted for Covid treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It included five men and three women who were unable to escape the fire.

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister.

Senior fire department official Rajesh Bhatt told the BBC that the fire spread from PPE kit of a staff member due to a short circuit. A trustee and ward boy of the hospital has been detained by the Ahmedabad police who have already begun a detailed investigation. The fire department officials will also have to reportedly go under quarantine because they came in contact with the patients.

More than 40 patients who were being treated for Covid in the hospital was shifted to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that families of the victims would receive amount of Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the incident and tweeted, “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident at a hospital in Ahmedabad. My condolences and thoughts are with the affected families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured”. Shah is currently undergoing treatment for Covid at a hospital at Gurugram.