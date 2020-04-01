Elderly Kerala couple recovers from COVID-19

Kerala was the first Indian state where a COVID-19 case was confirmed. A student who from came from Wuhan was tested positive for the virus infection. The student, along with two others, had later recovered. Soon after, a family comprising of three members arrived from Italy to attend a marriage function at Pathanamthitta in Kerala. They hid their travel history and travelled to many places including a relative’s marriage function. Their aged parents were amongst the first people who got the deadly virus transmitted from their children. On a positive note, the elderly couple’s latest test shows negative for COVID-19 after rigorous treatment and they are on the path to recovery.

According to Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, the elderly couple were literally brought back to life. They were undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College. Both of them had health complications as well. The 93 year old man had chest pain, urinary infection and severe cough. He had to be put on ventilator as well. His 88 year old wife’s condition had also worsened as she too developed bacterial infection. But the couple have recovered completely.

Initially, both of them were kept in separate rooms for treatment. But the couple were adamant on being put together in the same room which was done according to their demand. One of the nurses who treated the couple were also tested positive for COVID-19.

Social media reactions

There are thousands of COVID-19 deaths happening across the world. Hence, recovery of the elderly couple is indeed good news.

“Amidst all the negative news, here is some hope. A vry old aged couple with preconditions recovers from Corona Virus”, tweeted journalist Sakshi Joshi.

“Kerala couple, 93 and 88 yr old, recover from covid. The nurse treating them tests positive. Healthcare workers are the most important resource. We can’t quarantine 1 HCW for each patient”, tweeted Dr Vijay Pahwa.

