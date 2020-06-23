Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers, says former PM

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to ensure justice for the 20 soldiers who died in a clash with Chinese troops while defending India’s territorial integrity. In a statement he said, “To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith”.

These are the former PM’s first remarks on the border standoff. Mr Singh also said China is brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory, such as Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake, by committing multiple incursions since April.

He said that India will not be cowed down by threats and compromise in its territorial integrity.

We, the nation, lost twenty brave soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15-16. They laid down their lives in the ultimate act of sacrifice, valour and duty to our country. Our brave hearts defended the motherland till their last breath and for that we owe them, and their families, our eternal gratitude. – Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister, India

The Congress has been repeatedly asking the government to be transparent on the clash and inform the country about Chinese transgressions.

PM Modi has said there are no Chinese troops on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and no Indian posts have been captured.

Mr Singh said that the government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive India. “In our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests. This is a moment where we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat.

Indian and Chinese border troops have been engaged in a months-old border standoff, with the Galwan Valley in Ladakh the focus of tensions. The situation was made worse by a violent clash on 15 June that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

