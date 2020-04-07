Need groceries or vegetables? Call these helplines set up for disabled people during the lockdown

In many cities across India, NGOs and state government agencies have set up helplines and delivery services for disabled people during the coronavirus lockdown. We have put together a list for you and this will be updated on a regular basis. If you would like to add to this list, email editor@newzhook.com

Before we get to the list of private organisations who are helping the disabled community get medicines, groceries and other essential supplies at the doorstep, here is a link to the government helplines set up across different states. You can access these numbers if you wish to reach out to government officials for help.

MUMBAI

Project Mumbai – Free delivery of groceries/packed food/medicines.

For groceries/packed food:

Call – +91-98795 08404. WhatsApp – +91 96533 30712

For medicines:

Call – +91 9992999929

BENGALURU

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled – Reach out for basic groceries and mask kits.

Call:

Naveen – +91 94498-64786

Sunil – +91 94498-64691

KickStart Cabs and Big Bazaar are partnering to deliver groceries and vegetables to people’s homes. WhatsApp your grocery list to +91 81056-00445

CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has set up two helplines for disabled people to call with queries and requests for supplies.

Dial toll free at 1-800-425-0111.

For WhatsApp and Video Calling: +91 97007-99993. Sign language interpretation facility available.

For a list of grocery stories that are delivering to homes, click this link

COIMBATORE

Many grocery stores in Coimbatore are delivering essential supplies to homes. Click this link

PUNJAB

Helpline service for deaf and hard of hearing people – +91-98881-76357

We will keep updating this list. If you know of organisations or individuals helping the disabled community during this lockdown, email us at editor@newzhook.com.