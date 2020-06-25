Every house in Delhi to be screened for COVID by 6 July

The Delhi government, under leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is looking into different ways to control spread of COVID-19. As part of a new plan, every house in Delhi will be screened for COVID by 6 July. Currently, there are 261 containment zones in the national capital and all these houses will be screened by 30 June.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day. This surpassed last week’s count. Number of infections rose to 3947 and 68 people died in just 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state have risen to 62,000 in Delhi. According to experts, the numbers are expected to rise in coming days.

Kejriwal had held meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to analyze and review the COVID situation in Delhi. A strict monitoring plan, better health and medical facilities will also be ensured across the state to control spread of the virus. Every person in Delhi has also been asked to download government’s ‘Arogya Setu’ app. The state task force will be headed by the chief minister.

In India, COVID-19 cases have crossed 4 lakh mark.

